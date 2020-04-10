Over 50% of lockdown violations in Mumbai reported from northern and eastern suburbs

The offences for a majority of the cases were crowding in a public place and using a vehicle without valid reasons. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) The offences for a majority of the cases were crowding in a public place and using a vehicle without valid reasons. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Over half of the lockdown violations reported in Mumbai since March 20 occurred in the city’s northern and eastern suburbs.

With 594 cases in the northern suburbs from Jogeshwari to Dahisar and 551 in the eastern suburbs between Kurla and Mulund, these two regions accounted for more than 50 per cent of the 1,930 FIRs registered by the Mumbai police till April 8.

The offences for a majority of the cases were crowding in a public place and using a vehicle without valid reasons.

In several cases in the northern suburbs, most of the people found loitering outside their home claimed they were visiting the chemist, said a senior police officer. “People who need one thing from a store will be out roaming for an hour using that pretext. The most FIRs have registered for violations in areas along the highway like Dahisar, Samta Nagar and Kasturba,” the officer said.

He added, “We have seized 300 vehicles as well, most of them bikes that youths were riding without any valid reason to be outdoors. Most of them were out on joyrides and we took action against them. A majority of such cases were registered in the Borivali and Charkop areas.”

In the eastern suburbs, most of the 551 cases were registered against people in slum areas, police said. “On account of the high population density and that a lot of people have to come outdoors to get ration, there is generally a lot of crowding in slum areas. In some cases, we have also registered offences against vegetable vendors who do not move from a spot, leading to crowding in spite of warnings,” a senior officer said.

The officer added, “There is also a lack of awareness in several cases due to which people are not understanding the gravity of the situation.” He said that in the eastern region, most of the cases are in the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar and Vikhroli areas.

Apart from these two regions, the total number of FIRs registered in the western suburbs stands at 258 and in the south region at 301. The least number of cases have been registered in the central region spanning Byculla to Kurla. Apart from crowding, other charges include not following government guidelines regarding coronavirus, keeping restaurants and shops open and guidelines against hawkers.

In the first few days after March 20, the Mumbai police registered double digit FIRs on a daily basis. The highest number of FIRs registered in a single day was 652 cases on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 464 cases were registered. Since Wednesday, the police have also started registering FIRs against those not wearing masks before leaving home under section 188 (dsobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

