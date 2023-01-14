Over 4000 policemen deployed in view of Tata Mumbai Marathon tomorrow

Over 4000 policemen have been deployed for the safety of the contestants participating in Tata Mumbai Marathon which is to commence early on Sunday, said Mumbai police officials on Saturday.

The officials added that a nodal number has also been created for hospitals in south Mumbai on which the authorities have been asked to contact during an emergency.

As per the figures provided by the Mumbai police spokesperson, four additional commissioners, 13 deputy commissioners, 540 police officers and over 3000 police constables have been deployed in view of the event. Along with this, 18 platoons of state reserve police, 18 heats of quick reaction force, special anti-terrorism teams, bomb disposal squad and personnel have also been assigned the job of keeping an eye on the event through CCTV cameras.