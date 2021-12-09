Over 40 high-end cars gutted in Mumbai blaze

The official said apart from the cars, all the furniture and documents that were inside the showroom were also gutted in the fire.

At least 40 high-end, imported cars were charred in a massive fire that broke out in a showroom-cum-godown in the Turbhe MIDC area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

No casualty was reported in the incident and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to the fire officials, the fire had erupted around 5:30 pm on Tuesday and spread within seconds covering the whole godown. The blaze was brought under control around 1 am on Wednesday, after over six hours of fire fighting using ten fire engines.

The official said apart from the cars, all the furniture and documents that were inside the showroom were also gutted in the fire.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after receiving a report from the fire brigade. However, prima facie it looks like a short circuit,” said an official.