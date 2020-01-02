Over 4 years after arrest, court acquits man of rape, kidnap

The accused, who is an orphan, was raised in a shelter home for street children. He dropped out of the school, while the victim, a few years his junior, continued with her studies.(Representational Image) The accused, who is an orphan, was raised in a shelter home for street children. He dropped out of the school, while the victim, a few years his junior, continued with her studies.(Representational Image)

OVER FOUR years after a 23-year-old man with speaking and hearing disabilities was arrested for allegedly raping and kidnapping a minor with similar disabilities, a special court last week acquitted him, accepting that they were in a consensual relationship.

“The accused has expressed in sign language to this court that he should not be punished for being in love and he has used no force, they both are married,” the court said, while ordering that the accused be released from jail forthwith.

According to the prosecution, the accused and the victim, went to the same special school. The accused, who is an orphan, was raised in a shelter home for street children. He dropped out of the school, while the victim, a few years his junior, continued with her studies.

The mother of the victim filed a missing complaint at Wadala police station after her daughter, who had left the house saying that she was going to a shop, had not returned. Over a month later, the mother claimed that she had received an SMS from her daughter, based on which, the victim was traced to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. In her statement before the magistrate, however, the victim had said that she had gone willingly with the accused and that she was not kidnapped.

During the deposition, the victim claimed that she and the accused had gone to a house in Tirupati and he made her work in a hotel’s kitchen, washing utensils for Rs 120 per day and also claimed that he had made physical relations with her without her consent.

The court concluded that during the journey to Tirupati, as well as during her stay there, the victim was often in crowded areas, like the temple, and that her conduct was never that of being in distress or needing help.

“It is seen that both of them continued to cohabit for considerable period and did not intend on returning,” the court said. It also said that there was no evidence suggesting physical assault. The court also said that the prosecution had not produced documents to prove that the victim was a minor at the time of the offence.

“In this case the physically disabled boy and girl were in love, chose to live together without consent of parents,” the court said while acquitting the accused.

