Over 4 months after rebellion, Shinde to revisit Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati

Over four months after he led a group of MLAs to Guwahati, signalling his rebellion from the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit the Assam capital again next week and call on the renowned Kamakhya Devi temple “to thank the goddess for her blessings”.

Shinde will be joined by 39 other rebel MLAs during his visit to Guwahati on November 21.

Shinde had earlier visited the temple in June-end during his stay at a five-star hotel in Guwahati along with rebel Sena and independent legislators who pledged to support him. At that time, he had vowed to return to the temple to “express gratitude to the goddess for blessing them and fulfilling their vow of forming the government”, according to sources.

While Shinde is planning to return to the state in a day, a few MLAs are expected to stay back for another day in Guwahati.

The Shinde group MLAs are also planning to go to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Mandir. However, the dates of the same are yet to be finalised.

“The MLAs will be going for a darshan of the goddess and fulfill their promise, of revisiting the temple, which they made in June while leaving the premises. November 21 and 22 has been earmarked for the visit and all the bookings for travel and accommodation have been made. Some might return in a day while some may stay for the next day,” said a source adding the Ayodhya trip will be planned most likely in December.

The MLAs will together perform a special pooja at the temple, the source added.

After launching a rebellion against the Thackerays on June 20, Shinde along with a few Sena MLAs had gone to Surat where they stayed for two nights before leaving for Guwahati on June 22.

From June 22 to June 29, Shinde along with his supporter MLAs were stationed at a Guwahati hotel where more MLAs joined them with each day. In Guwahati, Shinde first visited the Kamakhya Devi temple alone and later, all the MLAs supporting him made a stop there.

The MLAs then proceeded to stay in Goa for a couple of days before coming to Mumbai to face the floor test and form the government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).