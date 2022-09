On Thursday, over 34,000 idols were immersed by 9pm. In all, 33, 962 household Ganesh idols, 108 mandal idols, and 52 Hartalika idols — of Shiva and Parvati kept for marital bliss– were immersed.

Out of the above figures, about 39% idols, were immersed in artifical lakes. The 10-day festival began on Wednesday.

The remaining immersions will be on September 4 (5th day), September 5 (Gauri Ganpati immersion), September 6 (7th day) and September 9 (Anant Chaturdashi).