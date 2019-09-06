Over 3,000 mm seasonal rain in city this monsoon: IMD

With continuous rain lashing Mumbai and adjoining areas, the city on Thursday morning crossed the 3,000 mm seasonal rainfall mark this monsoon. According to the Santacruz weather observatory, from June 1 till 8.30 am on Thursday, Mumbai has recorded 3,078.2 mm of rainfall. The annual average rainfall for the city is 2,514 mm and the seasonal average (June to September) is 2,317.2 mm.

In the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 242.2 mm (extremely heavy) rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded 73.6 mm of rainfall. Besides, 16 isolated localities in the eastern and western suburbs too received over 100 mm rain. In the same 24-hour period, while BKC recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 300 mm, Malad west received around 250 mm, Powai and Andheri east recorded around 225 mm each, followed by Santacruz around 200 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for Friday over Mumbai and adjoining areas, including Thane and Palghar. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad district, with forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

According to the district forecast by the IMD, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce from Friday in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. In the last decade, Mumbai had witnessed over 3,000 mm of seasonal rainfall in 2010 and 2011.