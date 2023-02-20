Over 1,400 developers respond to MahaRERA showcause notice

NEARLY 700 of the 19,000 project developers who were served show cause notices by MahaRERA last December for failure to update their project related details with them, have informed the regulatory body that they have completed their projects. Another 700 have responded saying they wish to renew their project within a month. These numbers will increase further with time, said a MahaRERA official.

As per MahaRERA officials, around 125 to 150 developers approach the real estate regulatory body per month informing them about projects being completed, which for the current month has gone upto 700 projects. It’s a similar case with projects that need to be renewed, and this is courtesy the show cause notices issued to them in December.

“The warning of strict action has had an impact on developers who did not expect that not providing regular updates on the project could lead to issuance of a notice,” said the MahaRERA official.

Under Section 11 of RERA Act, it is mandatory for details to be uploaded by registered project developers every three months. MahaRERA observed that although projects were being registered, developers were not providing information on the status of the project. As per this section, a violation of the Act can lead to imposition of penalty on the developer of upto 30% on total project cost.

The MahaRERA official said that the objective behind uploading project status details every three months is to inform interested homebuyers, which will also build trust between buyers and developers.