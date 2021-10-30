Over 1,300 bikers fined for not wearing helmet in Navi Mumbai

In a special drive aimed at curbing the fatalities in bike accidents and ensuring that even those riding pillion wear helmets, the Navi Mumbai Traffic police on Friday penalised over 1,300 bikers including pillion riders for not wearing helmet.

The police said a drive to catch those who were riding without a helmet was started from Friday and on the first day itself over 1,300 people were caught and penalised till 4pm.

They have been booked under relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act.



“The aim is to create a sense of responsibility among the riders to follow the rules and importance of wearing the helmet for their own safety,” said Purushottam Karad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai Traffic. Earlier, wearing helmet was mandatory only for the bike rider. However, in 2019, the helmet was made mandatory for even pillion riders above the age of four.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai traffic police also penalised six sports cars which were racing on the Palm Beach road on Friday morning. They were penalised for speeding.