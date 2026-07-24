Over 13 Mumbai trains cancelled after heavy rains; disruption to continue on Saturday, July 25

Mumbai train services to Gujarat have been disrupted due to waterlogging after heavy rain

Over 13 train services from the city to Gujarat were cancelled earlier today as heavy rain continued to pound Mumbai for the fourth day today, flooding the railway tracks. As flooding continues to pose a challenge, the Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has also cancelled some long-distance train services scheduled for Saturday, July 25.

According to Western Railway authorities, the water level at the bridge between Gholvad in Maharashtra’s Palghar and Umbergaon in Gujarat reached a dangerous level, forcing the suspension of rail traffic on the section.

Due to waterlogging after heavy rain, the Railways cancelled more than 10 long-distance trains.

These include: 12935 Bandra Terminus-Surat Express, 19101 Virar-Bharuch Express, 69141 Virar-Surat MEMU, 69174 Dahanu Road-Borivali MEMU, and 09001 Mumbai Central-Bhildi Special, among others on Friday. Several other long-distance trains originating from Bandra Terminus also remained cancelled due to waterlogging and track safety concerns, including the 12925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Express and the 19217 Bandra Terminus-Veraval Express.