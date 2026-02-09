Over 13 lakh students to appear for HSC exams across Maharashtra from Tuesday

Students have been told to reach their exam centres on time, as late entry will not be allowed. (Credits: Pexels)

More than 13 lakh students will appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination across Maharashtra starting Tuesday, with the state board putting in place tight measures to prevent copying.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said that most exam classrooms across the state are now covered by CCTV cameras. Exams will be held in 3,387 centres using 61,484 classrooms, and over 85% of these classrooms have CCTV surveillance.

“In the remaining exam centres, we have arranged for staff-switching to ensure strict vigilance during the paper,” said Nandkumar Bedse, acting chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board.

The board has also identified exam centres where copying is more likely and has deployed special inspection teams to keep watch. Schools acting as exam centres have been warned of strict action if any malpractice is found.