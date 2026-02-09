Over 13 lakh students to appear for HSC exams across Maharashtra from Tuesday

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
More than 13 lakh students will appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination across Maharashtra starting Tuesday, with the state board putting in place tight measures to prevent copying.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said that most exam classrooms across the state are now covered by CCTV cameras. Exams will be held in 3,387 centres using 61,484 classrooms, and over 85% of these classrooms have CCTV surveillance.
“In the remaining exam centres, we have arranged for staff-switching to ensure strict vigilance during the paper,” said Nandkumar Bedse, acting chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board.
The board has also identified exam centres where copying is more likely and has deployed special inspection teams to keep watch. Schools acting as exam centres have been warned of strict action if any malpractice is found.
“Schools functioning as exam centres have been warned that if any copy case is found on their premises, their approval to function as exam centre will be revoked from the next academic year,” Bedse said.
Students have been told to reach their exam centres on time, as late entry will not be allowed. Candidates must be seated at least 30 minutes before the exam begins. The board has continued last year’s practice of not giving question papers early. Instead, students will get 10 extra minutes at the end to read the paper.
To help students cope with exam stress, the board has set up helplines with professional counsellors. Divisional offices have also shared contact details of teachers to help students with doubts. The board has advised students to follow only its official social media pages for updates and avoid rumours online.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Reports said that Prakash Raj has left Prabhas-Triptii Dimri-starrer Spirit after a fight with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, mirroring Deepika Padukone's exit earlier.