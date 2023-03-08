scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Over 11,000 penalised in Mumbai for traffic violations amid Holi celebrations

According to police, 120 people were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In order to ensure that there is no untoward incident in the city, police and traffic authorities deployed personnel at different places across the city.

As many as 11,010 people were penalised by the traffic authorities in Mumbai for breaking traffic rules while celebrating Holi on Tuesday.

According to data provided by the traffic department, 120 people were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. As many as 10,066 people were booked for either driving without a helmet or for not wearing a seat belt.

“A total of 549 riders were penalised for triple-seat riding, while 275 others were booked for driving along the wrong side,” said an officer.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 22:39 IST
