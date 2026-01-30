Over 11 years in jail as undertrial, claims accused, court seeks report

THE BOMBAY High Court has sought a report on why a man facing charges of sexual assault has spent more than 11 years in jail as an undertrial without completion of the trial.

“Considering the submission of learned counsel for the applicant, call a report from the concerned judge as to why the trial is not concluded though the applicant is behind bars for more than 11 years and 6 months,” Justice Shivkumar Dige said in an order on January 16, while hearing the accused’s bail application. The court on January 27 also directed the complainant to file a reply.

The accused’s lawyer, Siddharth Jagushte, said the prosecution has cited 28 witnesses in the chargesheet but so far only two witnesses including one partly heard witness have deposed.