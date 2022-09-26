Over 11% rise in number of minors dying by suicide due to love affairs in 2021: NCRB report

A 14-year-old boy’s death by suicide after being rejected by his female friend on September 16 has brought to the fore the issues of rejection sensitivity and failed relationships that are increasingly leading minors to take their own lives.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) report for 2021, released earlier this year, the number of minors who have died by suicide due to “love affairs” has shot up from 1,337 cases in 2020 to 1,495 in 2021 — an increase of 11.81 per cent. This increase comes at a time when the total number of suicides among minors has declined from 11,396 in 2020 to 10,732 in 2021, a drop of 5.82 per cent.

Dr Harish Shetty, a psychiatrist who has actively worked to prevent suicide in many colleges over several decades, said, “All schools need to screen their children for mental health issues. A mental health programme needs to be included in all schools. Mental health camps are needed regularly for early identification, awareness, education and fun activities to improve wellness.”

Nirali Bhatia, a cyber psychologist, said, “There is a need for awareness in schools on cyber etiquette. For example, on online chats we do not know what the other person’s intent is or what they are feeling when she or he is speaking. Young people prefer chatting over personal meetings so it is important we educate them on cyber etiquette to communicate and understand texts better. We need to educate their parents, too, about social media. There is too much pressure on children to study and with the advent of social media now, there is also pressure to look good, be popular and accepted by their peers on social media.”

Dr Kavita Aggarwal, chairperson of the Members of International School Association (MISA) and director of D G Khetan International School in Malad, said, “It’s extremely necessary to have awareness programmes in schools at least twice a year on the use of internet, social media, cyber security and etiquettes. Children often make random friends on social media, give out their personal information and get caught in unwanted things. In March we invited police officials from the Cyber Cell Unit of Mumbai Police to educate children and we will have another session in December this year, where we will invite psychiatrists to counsel children.” Aggarwal said she has recommended all MISA members to have such sessions in their school.

Sudam Kumbhar, a retired principal and counsellor, said, “Due to the pandemic, interaction and bonding between students and teachers decreased drastically. Students were given mobile phones for online classes but did they use the device only for education? It is the responsibility of all teachers and parents to counsel students regularly and there is a need for parents, teachers’ associations and school committees to come together to arrange awareness and educational programmes in schools to avoid such incidents. There is also a government resolution dated June 2, 2018 that asks schools to conduct such awareness sessions on a wide range of issues.”