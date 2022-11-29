Over 10 lakh applications for 18k police vacancies in Maharashtra

With two more days left for the deadline to submit applications to end, the Maharashtra Police department, which is eyeing to fill 18,331 posts, till Monday has already received applications from over 10.5 lakh aspirants — making it 57 applicants for one vacancy as of now.

Officials said recruitment is being conducted for the years 2020 and 2021. Posts of police constable, police driver constable and that of the armed force in the SRPF are to be filled. The department had started accepting job applications from November 9. The last day to apply is on Wednesday.

A senior IPS officer said, “We have opted for centralised collection of applications. The state IT department has created a software, through which we are asking for online applications. It is providing support and collecting applications on our behalf.”

“For the initial three to four days, around 2,000 people applied. However, around 4 lakh people applied in the last three days,” said a senior police officer.

Officers said that while the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government had decided to only fill vacancies for 2020, the Eknath Shinde-led government directed the department to conduct the recruitment drive for two years.

An officer said that after receiving the applications, they will further segregate the same on the basis of the applicant’s preference.

As per recruitment rules, the department will initially conduct a written examination of 100 marks. Only if the applicant manages to get 40 per cent marks will he/she be cleared to undergo a physical test.

“This year, we have changed the proportion of marks,” said a senior IPS officer. “The written exam is of 100 marks and an applicant needs to get at least 40 marks to clear it. The physical test will be of 50 marks, and the applicant has to score 50 per cent marks to make it to the merit list,” the officer added.