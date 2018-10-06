Over 10 days after BARC scientist’s son went missing, his body found

Naman’s body was identified from his clothes and watch Naman’s body was identified from his clothes and watch

The body of 17-year-old Naman Dutt, the son of BARC research scientist Bhaskar Dutt who went missing from his Vashi house on September 23, was found near Elephanta Caves on Thursday.

NAVI Mumbai police is awaiting a post-mortem report.

The police had checked the CCTV footage and the boy was seen leaving the house late on September 23 after his parents went to sleep.

Sub-Inspector Vikas Gaikwad, attached to Vashi police station, where a missing persons complaint had been registered, said: “An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was taken in the matter after the body was found. We are now awaiting the reports of the post-mortem to find out if there are any signs of injuries. Depending on the post-mortem report, further course of action will be decided.” Gaikwad added that the boy had been preparing for a competitive exam.

Vashi police that had been looking for the boy was informed by Mora Coastal police on Thursday night that they had found the body of a teenager at Gharapuri. Naman’s body was identified from his clothes and watch, said the police.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App