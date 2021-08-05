Over 1 lakh doses received: Vaccination at civic, govt centres to resume today

SUSPENDED FOR a day due to a shortage of vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccination drive at all the 314 civic- and government-run centres across Mumbai will resume Thursday.

The civic body, officials said, has received a fresh supply of vaccines — 57,000 doses of Covishield and 48,000 of Covaxin — late Tuesday night that were distributed across centres throughout Wednesday. At each centre, BMC has now reserved 70 per cent of the stock for the second dose recipient

On Monday and Tuesday, less than half of the civic- and government-run inoculation centres were operational due to limited stock. The drive, however, remained unaffected at private centres that had a stock of vaccines. Currently, there are 114 private-run vaccination centres in the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had received 1.8 lakh doses last week, inoculated over one lakh citizens in a day twice in the 7-day period. The city has been recording 70,000 inoculations per day over the last few weeks. In June, 1.54 lakh doses were administered in a day – the highest single-day number of jabs, so far.

Meanwhile, more than 300 immobile and bedridden citizens received their first Covaxin shots at their residences over the last three days.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and NGO Project Mumbai had rolled out home vaccination for bedridden and immobile persons from Mumbai’s K-east ward from July 30. On Tuesday, the civic body also started a special camp for the tribal population at Aarey Milk Colony and Sanjay Gandhi National Park. A total of 886 citizens from both these areas were vaccinated Tuesday, officials said.