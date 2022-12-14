With over 1.5 lakh passengers, Mumbai airport recorded highest footfall of travellers on December 10

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the world’s busiest single crossover runway airport, has handled a record passenger movement of 1,50,988 travellers transiting through the airport on December 10 this year, the airport officials said Wednesday.

CSMIA is currently seeing a heavy rush of passengers. Following which, passengers are inconvenienced as they have to leave early from their places so that they do not miss their designated flights.

On December 10, the total passenger movement included domestic travellers of 1,11,441 and international travellers of 39,547 with 892 Air traffic management (ATMs). During the peak of Covid, the highest number of passengers were 73,509 on February 13, 2021. Meanwhile, 1,50,276 passengers were recorded on December 20, 2019. In comparison with the single-day passenger movement recorded on December 21, 2018 (1,56,329), CSMIA has achieved 97 per cent of this traffic number this year.

On December 10, 2022, in the national landscape, Domestic Aviation Operations soared high with 4,14,114 passengers on 2,798 flights.

A lot of air travellers posted pictures and videos of how the Mumbai airport is crowded with passengers on their Twitter handles. A tweet by one of the users, @DodhiaRitesh, read, “Heavy rush at Domestic airport security checkin… whoever planning to travel pls take care of extra time #mumbaiairport #travelmumbai #domesticairport.”

Heavy rush at Domestic airport security checkin… whoever planning to travel pls take care of extra time #mumbaiairport #travelmumbai #domesticairport pic.twitter.com/2uvZ8hGxNC — Ritesh Dodhia (@DodhiaRitesh) December 12, 2022

Meanwhile, another user suggested a few measures, including some shops to be replaced with security lanes and finger printing machines to be kept operational among others.

CSMIA, through its official Twitter handle, was found updating the passengers with the do’s and don’ts to avoid rush in the airport. For specially-abled passengers, the airport has wheelchair assistance, 24×7 information desk, comfortable buggy service, easily-accessible elevators and washrooms and a dedicated lane at the Integrated Security Checkpoint has been adopted at Mumbai Airport to ensure a convenient and safe travel.

As per the CSMIA, keeping in mind the increase in number of passengers, the Mumbai International Airport has initiated ‘passenger centric’ initiatives. It has augmented its manpower resources with the inclusion of ‘Passenger Service Executives’ complemented with infrastructural facilities to meet passenger expectations.

The key initiatives include passenger flow and queue monitoring system — a digital tool used by the operation team to closely monitor passenger footfalls in the Security Processing Zone. On ground terminal operations teams have been deployed at the pre-security check for Security Restricted Articles removal to reduce the rejection rates at Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS). Staff have been deployed at the end of the ATRS machines to ensure quick turnaround for security trays, terminal duty managers are present at the security checks for managing the queues and to prioritise senior citizens and passengers with children in coordination with the CISF. Given that immigration and customs are sovereign functions, active on ground coordination is done for queue management and resource mobilisation, said airport officials.

While terminal operations teams have been deployed at the immigration hall to guide the passengers to the designated counters, customer service executives have been deployed at the curbside for proactive passenger assistance and managing queues at the entry gates and PRM assistance. A terminal operations team has been deployed at the self baggage drop kiosks and CUSS check in kiosks to decongest the traditional check in counters. In the event of build-up of passenger surge, passengers are prioritised as per departure timings, said officials.

Meanwhile, the airport will soon launch the ‘YOUR FACE IS YOUR ID – Digi Yatra, which will be available at Terminal-2 of Mumbai CSMIA. The Digi Yatra biometric boarding system will be made operational at identified touch points from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. This project is led by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of India. It aims at creating a digital travel experience and will be a fully biometric-based self-boarding solution for a seamless flow, from registration to boarding.

Similar to the Mumbai airport, the Delhi airport is also witnessing a heavy rush of passengers. In fact, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had to recently issue a statement on the rush. He said, “The winter rush of passengers at the Delhi airport was unexpected and efforts have been made to clear the bottlenecks that had led to the massive congestion and chaos over the last two days. Still, it would take seven to ten days for the situation to normalise.”