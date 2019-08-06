Over 1.24 lakh sacrificial animals for Eid affected by flooding in Deonar abattoir

More than 1.24 lakh goats and 2,700 buffaloes brought in to the 64-acre civic-run Deonar abattoir ground from across the country, especially Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and even Assam, ahead of Bakri Eid are bearing the brunt of incessant rainfall in the city. A large number of animals reportedly have taken ill, which is likely to hit the prices of the sacrificial animals.

After two of his goats fell ill following heavy rain, Imran Khan, who has come from Gujarat to sell the animals, had to spend Rs 15,000 to construct a two-foot high wooden platform for 99 goats at the abattoir. “There is no use waiting for the administration to make any arrangements. I need to do it myself as I need to keep the animals dry, else customers will not buy them,” Khan said.

Like Khan, more than 2,000 traders have reached Mumbai from across India to sell goats. On Sunday, 2,500 goats were sold at the abattoir. Several traders, however, fear losses. A Rajasthan trader said seven of 150 goats fell ill following Sunday’s rainfall.

Uttar Pradesh trader Umesh Ramprakash’s two of 150 goats, which he translocated from Agra, also fell ill. “I sell my goats for Rs 15,000 to 20,000. If they fall sick, their price falls to Rs 8,000. Nobody wants to buy a sick goat. We end up giving them to butchers for no price,” Ramprakash said.

Saif Mohammed, who had come from Dharavi, to buy a goat said he was looking for a dry goat but most of the animals were drenched. “If a goat gets wet, chances are high that it will fall ill,” he said.

The BMC has set up seven medical camps manned by 14 doctors to treat goats. The civic body has also deployed over 300 staff members to keep the Deonar abattoir ground clean.

“Most cattle are exhausted after travelling a long distance. Some have fallen ill due to a change in weather and cold. We are dusting bleaching powder every few hours to prevent infection,” Dr Yogesh Shetye, general manager at the abattoir, said. Since Sunday, 26 goats have been treated at the medical camps.

The civic body officials said it has begun the task of setting up more sheds to keep goats dry — it also has 1,300 minor and major sheds.

Fourteen de-watering pumps have been roped in to drain water. The abattoir has been equipped with 170 toilets and 208 CCTV cameras.