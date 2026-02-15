Over 1.1 lakh Maharashtra teachers above 50 do not have TET qualification

With similar concerns being flagged by multiple states, the Centre sought age-wise and appointment-year data from states to assess the scale of the retrospective mandate. (File Photo/Canva)

More than 1.1 lakh teachers aged over 50 in Maharashtra’s government and private schools will have to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) by September 2027 to retain their jobs, shows data accessed by The Indian Express.

State data collated by the Maharashtra school education department for submission to the Centre shows that the Supreme Court’s September 2025 ruling, which makes TET mandatory even for many in-service teachers, affects nearly 90% of the state’s teaching workforce. In absence of any clear order in this regard from the state’s school education department; uncertainty over potential job-losses looms over the heads of lakhs of teachers.

In all, over 4.4 lakh of Maharashtra’s 4,95,437 teachers will now have to clear the TET. Of these, nearly 1.1 lakh are above 50 years of age, with about 15 years left until retirement.