Outsiders want to join BJP for power, it’s natural, says Chandrakant Patil

WITHOUT NAMING anyone, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday that “outsiders” wish to join the ruling BJP for power and described it as a natural phenomenon.

Addressing mediapersons at the party headquarters, Patil said, “Outsiders are keen to join the BJP for power. But this is natural. Gradually, they settle into the organisation and imbibe its work culture and ideology and remain there forever. Else, if they find things going against their wishes or are unsettling, they may even walk out.”

Patil’s was responding to a question on whether Congress and NCP leaders are keen on joining BJP for power or wish to serve the organisation. “It is a fact that individuals want to fulfil their aspirations. So, when they come to the BJP, it is obviously for power,” he added.

However, he added: “Among the Opposition, there are leaders whose interests are not confined to serving their self-interest or enjoying power. There are some who believe that any association with the BJP would provide them a better platform to address issues related to their constituencies and the people.”

Patil reiterated that the loyalists of such “outsiders” are not ill treated in the BJP. “The BJP has always valued the role of the loyal party workers. Leaders are accommodated both in the government and the organisation based on their merit and depending on the need of the hour.”

Last week, Patil had indicated that Congress and NCP leaders, including a few sitting MLAs, were keen to join the BJP. He had also hinted that even among the five newly appointed working state Congress presidents, some wished to join BJP.

A party leader said, “At least half a dozen MLAs from the Opposition are sending feelers to the BJP. They are keen on contesting state elections on the BJP symbol.”