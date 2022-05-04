Outsiders being brought into state, conspiracy for rioting being hatched: Sanjay Raut

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to brief him on the law and order situation prevailing in the state in the backdrop of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s threat to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques, which have not removed loudspeakers, from Wednesday.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that people from outside were being brought in the state and a conspiracy was being hatched to start riots. Sources said that Raut also met Thackeray along with Walse Patil.

Thackeray has instructed the police to take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone’s order, said sources. “A conspiracy is being hatched against Maharashtra. I have information that people from outside are being brought into the state and a conspiracy for rioting is being hatched. The state government and police are capable of handling the situation.

He added that those giving ultimatums to the state government have been given a supari (contract) by others. “There is rule of law in this country and the state. Shiv Sena does not care for ultimatums. The chief minister and home minister are capable of maintaining law and order in the state…,” said Raut.

The Sena MP further said that if a political party wants to disturb peace in Maharashtra and if someone has given them supari, the government should first find out who has given the supari. “The government is capable of doing whatever it takes to prevent disruption of peace in Maharashtra from Hindu Owaisi…,” he added.