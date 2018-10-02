‘Outraging modesty’ case: Court directs Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia to be present on October 9

Preity Zinta with Ness Wadia (File) Preity Zinta with Ness Wadia (File)

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed actor Preity Zinta and industrialist Ness Wadia to appear before the court on October 9, in connection with the case lodged by Zinta against Wadia for allegedly outraging her modesty.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati H Dangre were hearing a petition filed by Wadia seeking quashing of the FIR lodged in 2014.

The Court on the previous date had directed Zinta to file a reply to the petition filed by Wadia. Zinta, however,did not filed a reply. Justice More said that the matter should be wrapped up quickly and directed Wadia and Zinta to appear before the court. The court said that the matter will be heard inside the chambers on the next date.

The incident had taken place at Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. In June 2014, Zinta had accused Wadia of molestation and criminal intimidation and lodged an FIR at the Marine Drive police station.

The two are co-owners of Kings XI Punjab IPL team. According to a senior official, the chargesheet filed in February 2018 against Wadia is under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

