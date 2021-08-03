Outfit announces ‘mashal march’ to press for naming of Navi Mumbai airport after D B Patil

On June 10, the state government had also announced that the airport will be named after Thackeray which had led to intensified protests on June 24. (File)

The Navi Mumbai Airport All Party Action Committee (NMAAPAC), which was formed to demand christening of the airport after socialist leader D B Patil, has announced to organise a ‘mashal march’ (torchlight march) on August 9.

“On the occasion of August Kranti Din, we will once again remind the government that the Navi Mumbai airport must be named after D B Patil. We will take out a march to Talao Pali in Thane where there is a monument of freedom fighters. People from other villages and cities will gather at a central point and begin the march,” said Dashrath Patil, president of NMAAPAC.

Earlier on June 24, thousands of people from Thane and Raigad had staged a massive protest rally against the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Navi Mumbai. The protest demanded the airport be named after Patil and not the late Shiv Sena supremo, Balasaheb Thackeray, sanctioned earlier at a board meeting of CIDCO.

In December last year, state urban development minister Eknath Shinde had written to CIDCO asking it to send a proposal of naming the airport after Thackeray. This move outraged the people in Raigad and Thane.

On June 10, the state government had also announced that the airport will be named after Thackeray which had led to intensified protests on June 24.