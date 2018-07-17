Out to buy air tickets, deputy bank manager ‘duped’ of Rs 1.5 Lac

Shivaji Park police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 66 (C) under IT Act. (Representational) Shivaji Park police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 66 (C) under IT Act. (Representational)

A 57-year-old deputy bank manager of a nationalised bank was allegedly duped of Rs 1.5 lakh by two people on the pretext of booking air tickets. The police said the complainant had called on a number she had found online to inquire about travelling to the US.

Utkarsha Nadkarni, a resident of Dadar, told the police that she wanted to visit her daughter Tanya in the US in September, and had called on a number found through a search portal. “I got a call from a man named Vikas who claimed to be employed with one Sai Travels. He said that he could help me book tickets at cheaper rates,” she told the police.

The caller allegedly told her that he would book a Virgin airlines ticket for her, which had a layover in London airport. The accused had asked Nagkarni to pay half of the amount through online transfer for booking.

“Initially, I was reluctant but when he gave me his account details I got more suspicious. The account belonged to one Amit Singh… I got suspicious and inquired with the caller. He claimed that they didn’t have an official bank account in the name of Sai travels…. He sent me an email containing the air tickets to USA,” the complainant told the police.

The incident came to light on July 10, when the complainant checked on the official website of the airline. She learnt that the tickets weren’t booked in her name. “I checked online and called Vikas, who claimed that the website wasn’t updated. The next day, when I checked with the airline’s helpline, they confirmed that I was duped…” her statement to the police read.

Shivaji Park police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 66 (C) under IT Act.

Senior Inspector Suryakant Gaikwad said, “The fraudsters have used fake identities to dupe the complainant. However, we are trying to trace the two and have asked for their call data records,” he said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App