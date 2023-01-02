scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Out on bail, several detained by police to rein in narcotics consumption on New Year’s Eve

The officer added that stopping the supply of drugs is one of the top priorities for the crime branch in the new year.

new year eve, New Year, mumbai drug users, mumbai drugs bust, mumbai drugs news, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThe police have said that henceforth, on major occasions where narcotics supply usually goes up, they would be using the same strategy against alleged drug peddlers out on bail.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve in the city, the Mumbai crime branch took action against over 20 people out on bail in cases related to narcotics by detaining them for 24 hours or seeking court permission to extern them for a few days.

The action was taken keeping in mind the increase in demand for narcotics during New Year’s Eve, officials said.

The police have said that henceforth, on major occasions where narcotics supply usually goes up, they would be using the same strategy against alleged drug peddlers out on bail.

A senior officer said, “We took action against over 20 persons who were out on bail in the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.” The action was taken under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The section stands for “arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences.”

The officer said, “Since this time around the court permitted this action, we will be using it henceforth as well in order to ensure that supply of narcotics is restricted. Generally, several alleged peddlers out on bail get back into the trade and hence, it is important to stop their activity.”

Nigerian woman among three held for carrying MD

The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested three persons, including a Nigerian woman, with 610 grams of suspected mephedrone worth Rs 1.22 crore in international market. While two accused were arrested from the Sion Dharavi link road, their interrogation led to the arrest of the woman from Virar. The three accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 00:31 IST
