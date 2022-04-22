Out on bail in drug peddling case, Nigerian national held in Mumbai with MD worth Rs 1.12 crore

The Malwani police on Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly peddling 750 gram of Mephedrone (MD) drugs worth Rs 1.12 crore in Malad (West). Incidentally, the accused was out on bail after being arrested in a similar case earlier this year.

“The accused was arrested in another drugs case by the Tulinj police in Nalasopara in January this year and was out on bail,” said a police officer.

Acting on a tip-off received by assistant inspector Hassan Mulani, a team of Malwani police officials laid a trap near MHADA on the Lagoon Road in the Malwani area of Malad (West). The accused, Victor Ogbonna, a resident of Nalasopara, arrived there with five bags with drugs and the police arrested him.

“He was booked under the NDPS Act for carrying commercial quantities of drugs. Ogbonna was produced before a court and remanded to police custody for further investigation,” said Vishal Kumar Thakur, DCP zone 11.