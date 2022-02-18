Our ministers facing fund crunch: Congress tells CM

A DELEGATION of Congress leaders led by state chief Nana Patole and ministers met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening to complain about the paucity of funds for departments held by their party ministers.

Some weeks ago, Congress ministers had complained to All India Congress Commitee secretary H K Patil on the alleged step-motherly treatment to them despite being a part of the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

A press release issued by Congress said that CM has agreed to look into their grievance. The Congress delegation included ministers Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Aslam Shaikh, Nitin Raut, Yashomati Thakur and minister of state Satej Patil.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said, “We met the CM and told him that departments held by Congress ministers must have adequate development funds. We discussed about the power department held by minister Nitin Raut facing paucity of funds.”

Patole was the Maharashtra assembly speaker and the post fell vacant following his resignation. The elections could not be held in the winter session due to objections from Governor and this issue was also discussed.

Earlier on Thursday, Patole held a press conference and said Congress workers will send thousands of letters to the PM, asking him to apologise for his remarks on Congress in Parliament, PM Modi accused the non-BJP governments of instigating migrants to leave cities, thus escalating the spread of infection. He said Congress leaders in Mumbai had distributed free tickets to encourage migrants to leave.