Our govt will change the face of Mumbai in two years, says Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that his government is determined to completely change the face of Mumbai in the next two years.

Speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at MMRDA ground in BKC, Shinde said, “It is our government at the Centre and state. BMC elections are going to take place soon. This double engine of development will soon turn into a triple engine.”

Terming the PM’s visit to Mumbai as the golden moment for Mumbai and its people, he added, “Upon completion, the infrastructure projects will make life comfortable for Mumbaikars.”

Taking on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the CM said, “Development had come to a grinding halt under their regime, and all projects were stalled. Under Modi’s leadership, a new government has come to Maharashtra, which is committed to public good.”

“(Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray shared cordial relations with the PM. Both were ideologically committed to Hindutva and development politics,” he added.

Speaking of projects in other parts of the state, the CM said that Nagpur’s Samruddhi Mahamarg, which the PM had launched last month, will likely prove to be a gamechanger for Maharashtra. “Again, in the new year, the PM has inaugurated Metro projects in Mumbai. Be it the Metro, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or Samruddhi Mahamarg, we are committed to holistic development through railways and roads,” he added.

“In the last six months, people have seen our work in Mumbai. Once people repose their trust on us, they don’t leave easily,” said Shinde, adding that it is the government’s endeavour to give development a human face. “Fulfilling the promise of better healthcare to Mumbaikars, we have started healthcare facilities in the name of Bal Thackeray… Redevelopment of the Dharavi will also provide affordable homes to people,” he said.

On the occasion, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis promised pothole-free roads to Mumbaikars, saying the government would concretise all roads in phases and work has already begun.

Slamming the old Shiv Sena, which was in power in the BMC for over 25 years, Fadnavis said, “Those at the helm of the civic body deliberately made tar roads, as it allowed them to extract their share. People have been through decades of hardships due to corruption in BMC.”

The state government is committed to development across segments and sectors, he added. “Through Svanidhi Yojana, the government is making financial loans to hawkers a reality across Mumbai. It will not only make them financially stable but also offer restore a life of dignity in the city of their dreams.”

The 350-km Metro stretch will bring great ease in travel, Fadnavis said. “The multi-model transport system will enable a hassle-free travel experience. The Metro will help decongest local trains, carry 90 lakh commuters.”