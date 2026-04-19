Our fight is against ideological untouchability: Sahasrabuddhe

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Amid a stalled election process marred by allegations of irregular memberships and legal hurdles, for the control of the Asiatic Society Mumbai — a 200-year-old premier research institution and city’s one of the most iconic libraries — former BJP vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe speaks about the controversy.
In an interview with SHUBHANGI KHAPRE, Sahasrabuddhe, who leads the ‘Asiatic Tomorrow’ panel, elaborates on the legal roadblocks and claims that the fight is against “ideological
untouchability” within the institution.
Q) Why is Asiatic Society Mumbai elections embroiled in controversy?
A) The elections are about restoring the glory of the prestigious institution that has an illustrious legacy spanning over 200 years. The institution is meant to promote academic and research work. Unfortunately, there was a surge of membership enrolled ahead of the elections scheduled for March 14. As the matter landed in court, it has been stayed. But there is evidence to indicate payment made for membership in 54 cases came through NCP (SP). It proves how our rival panel was manipulating the elections.
Q) Your rivals allege right wing assertion to take control of the ASM and bogus enrollment…
A) These are the false narratives being used against us. I would like to make it clear that we are combating ideological untouchability. We will definitely not tolerate discrimination based on ideology. To give one example, an individual had applied for fellowship. He chose Hindutva as the subject. His application was dismissed. As per the norms, an eligible person has the right to pursue the subject of his/her choice. This was in some way a trigger. And we realised there was a clear ideological discrimination. Why shouldn’t there be a fellowship for work on Veer Savarkar. Let it be for S A Dange et al. We are in favour of inclusiveness.
Q) Apprehensions arise out of fear that the right wing will push its hidden agenda…
A) This is absurd. There is not a single instance showing the right wing has ideologically discriminated against others politically or socially. It has never subjected others to political untouchability. The Pradhanmantri Sangralaya built during PM Narendra Modi’s regime showcases life and work of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru with greater magnificence. I have been closely associated with the board. There was never any discrimination against any of the prime ministers.
I can cite several examples of how the BJP government has shown reverence towards its political rivals. In 1998, it was then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who deputed union home minister L K Advani to attend the funeral of CPI(M) leader and former CM of Kerala E M S Namboodiripad.
Q) Will ASM retain its autonomy if your panel takes charge?
A) Definitely. If we want to see the ASM flourish, we have to uphold its independence. I am contesting for the president’s post against Kumar Ketkar (former Congress Rajya Sabha MP and veteran journalist). Our panel theme is Asiatic Tomorrow. The purpose of elections is to bring major reforms to make it financially robust and also ensure its mass outreach. Why should ASM confine itself to South Mumbai? We intend to interlink it with other illustrious libraries and institutions dotted across Mulund, Thane, Borivali, etc. When you have such a vast collection of books and archives, it should be accessible to everyone.
Q) What kind of reforms are you suggesting?
A) There are broadly four points that need to be tackled firmly. The administration is in shambles. It has to be set right. The employees are agitated as their wages/dues remain unpaid. At least 200 precious and rare books have been stolen from the Asiatic library. The poor maintenance of the books is no secret. If we don’t preserve them, we will lose the precious treasure. The ASM requires a team that is energetic, dedicated and visionary. It should serve its stated objective by opening doors for everyone and not remain confined to a handful of people.
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