Our fight is against ideological untouchability: Sahasrabuddhe

Amid a stalled election process marred by allegations of irregular memberships and legal hurdles, for the control of the Asiatic Society Mumbai — a 200-year-old premier research institution and city’s one of the most iconic libraries — former BJP vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe speaks about the controversy.

In an interview with SHUBHANGI KHAPRE, Sahasrabuddhe, who leads the ‘Asiatic Tomorrow’ panel, elaborates on the legal roadblocks and claims that the fight is against “ideological

untouchability” within the institution.

Q) Why is Asiatic Society Mumbai elections embroiled in controversy?

A) The elections are about restoring the glory of the prestigious institution that has an illustrious legacy spanning over 200 years. The institution is meant to promote academic and research work. Unfortunately, there was a surge of membership enrolled ahead of the elections scheduled for March 14. As the matter landed in court, it has been stayed. But there is evidence to indicate payment made for membership in 54 cases came through NCP (SP). It proves how our rival panel was manipulating the elections.