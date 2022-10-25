Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads

In a unique experiment, the Osmanabad (Dharashiv) district in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region has over the last one year reconstructed around 965 kms of boundary roads by removing encroachments and giving direct access of the main road to inland farmers.

Encroachment on the boundary roads or approach roads passing through farmland has always been one of the primary reasons for disputes in rural parts. These roads are not part of anyone’s farm, but over the years a relatively bigger landlord or farmer encroached upon these roads rendering the main road inaccessible to inland or smaller farmers.

“It makes farmers dependent on the one who has land near the road. It restricts inland farmers from cultivating cash crops, transport of fertilisers, supervising on farm and transporting produce,” said Kaustubh Diwegaonkar, former collector of Osmanabad who initiated the scheme to make these boundary roads free of encroachment through public participation. He was transferred earlier this month as Project Director, Balasaheb Thackeray Agri Business and Rural Development Project, after completing his tenure as the district collector.

Diwegaonkar told The Indian Express that despite numerous complaints of encroachment, the disputes remained pending either in the courts or even led to violent clashes among groups. The reconstruction of these roads was possible through the joint efforts of the state government, the district administration and the people themselves, he said

A total of 896 roads with a combined length of around 965.22 kilometers were made free of encroachment in eight tehsils of Osmanabad till September 2022. The scheme benefitted 32,795 farmers.

As part of the scheme, a public awareness program was undertaken to inform people about the existence of such boundary roads on maps. The district administration also held discussions with individuals who had encroached on these roads. Besides district funds, money donated by the people was also used for the reconstruction of these roads.

“We realised this work is not possible without public participation. We decided to not use force initially but used it only when the encroacher refused to accept,” Diwegaonkar said.

Ravi Keskar, a resident of Osmanabad city and an author as well as local journalist said the move was appreciated by farmers. “The issue of constant clashes over boundary roads is so common that we started taking it for granted. A powerful family or farmer in the village could dominate or control others. When this scheme was conceived, it was welcomed from all quarters,” he said.

A similar experiment was carried out in Latur a few years ago by the then collector Eknath Davale.

Advertisement

According to Diwegaonkar, the freeing of boundary roads will benefit farmers in multiple ways such as ease of transportation of farm produce, encouragement to farm and allied industries, fewer clashes between groups and a lesser burden on courts. “There were instances where farmers sold land or stopped farming since it had no approach road. I am sure such cases will drop drastically now,” Diwegaonkar said.