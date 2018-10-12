Osho’s ‘Fake’ will: Bombay HC accepts ‘C summary’ report by EOW, disposes off petition

Osho Rajneesh. Osho Rajneesh.

The Bombay High Court Thursday said it was not inclined to entertain the petition alleging that the will of spiritual leader Osho Rajneesh was fake, in the view of ‘C summary’ report filed by the investigation agency.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Yogesh Thakkar, a disciple of Osho, alleging that the will, which came up 23 years after Osho’s death was fake. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) informed the court that it has filed a ‘C summary report’, stating that the case was “neither true nor false” before the Pune Magistrate Court in the case of alleged embezzlement of funds of the Osho trust.

A division bench of Justice Rajit More and Justice Bharati H Dangre said said it was not inclined to entertain the petition, in the view of the ‘C summary report’ filed by the agency. The court took the ‘C summary report’ on record and then disposed off the matter.

Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani — representing interveners, Italian nationals and Osho’s followers — told the court that on the previous two occasions, another bench had expressed unhappiness with the investigation by the EOW. The interveners also had put on record through their lawyer Amna Usman, the forensic report stating that the signatures of Osho were forged on the copy of the alleged will presented in proceedings, claiming intellectual property rights over Osho’s work before a court in Spain.

