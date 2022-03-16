Oshiwara police arrest biker for robbing woman from auto-rickshaw

The Oshiwara police traced and arrested a 32-year-old motorcycle-borne man Tuesday for allegedly robbing a woman while she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw, officials said.

The incident took place around 6.15 am on March 7 while the woman was travelling in the auto-rickshaw near Shikhar Tower in a lane next to the Indian Oil petrol pump. The arrested accused Abdul Khan, 32, a resident of Malwani, Malad (west) came on a bike and snatched the woman’s purse and sped away from the spot.

Based on CCTV cameras in the vicinity, Khan was traced to Malwani. The police said the accused is a habitual criminal with more than 20 crime cases against him. He has been booked under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for robbery.