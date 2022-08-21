scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Organiser booked after two Govindas suffer head injury during Dahi Handi

The incident took place in Bamanwada at a Dahi Handi event organised by Riyaz Shaikh, 36, a local leader of the Nationalist Congress Party in Vile Parle.

Indian youth form a human pyramid to break the "Dahi Handi," an earthen pot filled with curd, as part of celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in Mumbai, India, August 19, 2022. (AP)

Police have registered an FIR against the organiser of a Dahi Handi in Vile Parle (east) for causing grievous hurt after two Govindas, while forming a human pyramid, fell from the second tier and suffered head injuries on Friday.

The incident took place in Bamanwada at a Dahi Handi event organised by Riyaz Shaikh, 36, a local leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Vile Parle.

Around 8.30 pm, when Shivshambho Govind Pathak group from Chemburkarwadi was attempting a six-tier human pyramid, two men fell from the first and second-tier of the formation on the road and suffered head injuries, police said. The injured govindas were identified as Vinay Rambade, 22, from Vile Parle, and Sandesh Dalvi, 22, from Vidyavihar.

More from Mumbai

The duo was first rushed to Babasaheb Gawde Hospital in Vile Parle and later shifted to Cooper Hospital. An FIR has been registered by a police constable against Shaikh under section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 11:27:51 pm
Next Story

Over 18-20 lakh duplicate voters in Gujarat: Congress

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

4

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

5

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement