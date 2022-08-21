Organiser booked after two Govindas suffer head injury during Dahi Handi

Police have registered an FIR against the organiser of a Dahi Handi in Vile Parle (east) for causing grievous hurt after two Govindas, while forming a human pyramid, fell from the second tier and suffered head injuries on Friday.

The incident took place in Bamanwada at a Dahi Handi event organised by Riyaz Shaikh, 36, a local leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Vile Parle.

Around 8.30 pm, when Shivshambho Govind Pathak group from Chemburkarwadi was attempting a six-tier human pyramid, two men fell from the first and second-tier of the formation on the road and suffered head injuries, police said. The injured govindas were identified as Vinay Rambade, 22, from Vile Parle, and Sandesh Dalvi, 22, from Vidyavihar.

The duo was first rushed to Babasaheb Gawde Hospital in Vile Parle and later shifted to Cooper Hospital. An FIR has been registered by a police constable against Shaikh under section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).