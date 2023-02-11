Organisational changes in Congress post Raipur conference: Patole

State Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said that the party will witness organisational changes post its conference in Raipur between February 24 and 26.

“I have been constantly saying that there is no infighting in the Congress. The BJP has been trying to defame the party, especially after its defeat in Nagpur and Amaravati (in the Legislative Council polls). Even when Bharat Jodo Yatra was coming to Maharashtra, similar rumours were spread about the party. We are not bothered about any minion claiming infighting within the party,” Patole told mediapersons in Mumbai.

The statement comes days after senior leader Balasaheb Thorat resigned from the post of the Congress Legislative Party leader, citing differences with Patole. Asked about Thorat’s resignation, Patole said he has not received any resignation letter and therefore, cannot comment. “The party is set to hold its national executive meeting in Raipur in February and post that meeting there will be organisational changes in the party,” he added. With infighting in the Maharashtra Congress spilling out in the open, the party high command in Delhi has asked state in charge H K Patil to rush to Mumbai on Sunday. Patil is likely to meet Thorat and ask him to take back his resignation.

Patole said he has discussed the issue with Patil over the telephone but since he is already scheduled to campaign for the upcoming bypolls, he will be in Pune on Sunday. “He (Patil) has heard me and agreed that I should be present for the bypoll,” said Patole.