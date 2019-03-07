Organ donation: Mumbai tops list, but only 7.15 % patients underwent kidney transplant in last 20 years

While organ donations have witnessed a steady rise in the city owing to better awareness, data from the last two decades has revealed that only 7.15 per cent of patients registered for kidney transplant and 9.9 per cent patients registered for liver transplant have received organs since 1997.

The data, collated by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), shows that since 1997 a total of 8,331 patients were registered on waiting list for kidney transplant, of whom only 737 received the organ, while 7,564 patients continue to wait for a donation.

Of the 3,049 patients who had registered themselves, only 313 underwent cadaver liver transplant. For heart patients – transplants for which started in 2015 — a total of 235 patients were registered, of which 113 (45.4 per cent) underwent transplant. Of the 61 patients registered for lung transplant, only 11 (20.4 per cent) have got the organ so far.

In Mumbai, cadaver organ donation rate is 2.5 per million population. While it is the highest in India, the city is nowhere near countries like Spain which has an organ donation rate over 40 per million population.

Cadaver organ donation is donation from brain stem dead patients for transplantation.

Organ donation has picked up pace in Mumbai since 2014, when the city recorded 41 donors — there were just 24 donors in 2013. The number rose to 60 in 2017, and 48 in 2018. This year, so far, 22 donors have been registered — the highest to be recorded in a span of two months.

“If we double the rate of cadaver donation, the liver wait list will be exhausted in a year-and-a -half,” Dr S K Mathur, head of ZTCC, Mumbai, said. “We are seeing a gradual change. Earlier, people were not willing to donate heart, but now donations have picked up.”

An analysis by the ZTCC of patients who underwent organ transplant in 2017 and 2018 showed 95 per cent survival rate for heart and liver recipients and 90 per cent survival rate for kidney recipients.

“Mortality is low mostly because a recipient cannot tolerate the transplant or suffers some infection,” Mathur said.

In 2017 and 2018, 153 kidneys, 96 liver, seven lungs and 68 hearts were transplanted in the city.

Organ transplant experts, however, said there was a need for more hospitals to register themselves with the state government for organ transplantation and its retrieval. Currently, 34 hospitals in Mumbai are licenced to conduct organ transplant. Ten others are authorised to only retrieve an organ from brain dead patients.

“In public hospitals, with the bulk of patients, it becomes difficult to identify and counsel families to donate organs of the kin of the brain dead patient. Most are not eligible. They succumb before they can be identified as brain dead,” Dr Akash Shukla, head of gastroenterology department in Sion Hospital, said.