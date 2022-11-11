Order to rebuild crematorium not followed, HC pulls up collector

The Bombay High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over non-compliance of its September 29 order directing the Mumbai Suburban district collector to take immediate steps to reconstruct or repair within one month an unlawfully demolished Hindu crematorium at Erangal beach in Malad (West) that was used by the fishing community. The HC pulled up Collector Nidhi Choudhari for her “conduct bordering contempt”.

“We are pained to note that the said order has not been adhered to,” a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav J Jamdar said.

On September 29, the bench had dismissed a PIL that challenged the construction of the crematorium on the ground that it violated Coastal Regulation Zone rules and asked the authorities to recover the cost of repair or reconstruction from petitioner Chetan Kodarlal Vyas. The court also set aside the minutes of a Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) meeting on September 13 and its order refusing permission for the crematorium, while imposing Rs 1 lakh cost on the petitioner to be paid to the fisherfolk.

On Thursday, the bench asked the state lawyer to take instructions from the collector whether the reconstruction would happen within the shortest possible time.

Thereafter, Additional Government Pleader Abhay Patki submitted an October 10 letter of the deputy collector, Mumbai suburbs, to BMC seeking assistance for reconstruction.

The bench was informed that BMC’s Assistant Commissioner, P-North, in his letter written to deputy collector, Mumbai suburbs, gave an estimate of Rs 29.64 lakh and sought the amount to be transferred to the civic body at the earliest for completion of the reconstruction work within 60 days of issuance of work order to successful bidder. Thereafter, administrative approval for proceeding with the tender has been obtained and steps to float tender are in process.

The bench noted that 10-day delay on Collector’s part to write letter to BMC “has not been explained.” Moreover, it noted the collector had on October 31 written to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to obtain nod from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for reconstruction of the crematorium. “This has appeared to us to be strange and surprising because the September 29 order does not stipulate obtaining of any such permission as a pre-condition since the crematorium, prior to being dismantled, was in existence before coming into force of CRZ notification dated February 19, 1991 imposing restrictions,” it said.

“The conduct of the collector is such that the same borders on contempt,” the bench said. However, it refrained from issuing notice of contempt after the state lawyer said the collector did not have an intention to disobey court order.

The court then adjourned the plea to Friday “to test the bona fides of the collector.” “In the meanwhile, the collector shall be at liberty to remit Rs 29,64,400 to the municipal corporation,” it said. The bench also questioned as to why the state Public Works Department was not roped in for the rebuilding and why over Rs 29 lakh was required to construct four slabs and one overhead shed and also asked the fisherfolk to give an estimate of the amount they think would be required for the construction.