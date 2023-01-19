Order to adjust teachers in BMC schools stayed

THE SCHOOL education department has decided to stay the process of accommodating 555 surplus teachers in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)–run civic schools.

Even as the stay order does not mention any reason, the department was criticised for breaching the code of conduct ahead of teachers’ constituency elections.

The order issued by Deputy Director of Education, Sandeep Sangave, dated January 17, states, “A total of 555 teachers, who were declared surplus in government–aided schools in Mumbai region, were going to be readjusted in BMC schools with immediate effect as per an order issued January 3. However the process has been stayed, for now. “

The move was aimed at filling vacant posts in BMC schools, and to also provide alternate jobs to surplus teachers without having to relocate them across the state. But the process witnessed great opposition from teachers’ unions, with an agitation at the BMC education department office on the first day itself.

Shivnath Darade, from Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad, who had written to School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, said, “The process was unjustified not only because it was ahead of elections, but also for other reasons such as vacancies in government-aided schools and BMC school teachers being sent out on non-academic deputations.”