scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Order to adjust teachers in BMC schools stayed

The move was aimed at filling vacant posts in BMC schools, and to also provide alternate jobs to surplus teachers without having to relocate them across the state.

Shivnath Darade, from Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad, who had written to School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, said, "The process was unjustified not only because it was ahead of elections. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Order to adjust teachers in BMC schools stayed
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE SCHOOL education department has decided to stay the process of accommodating 555 surplus teachers in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)–run civic schools.

Even as the stay order does not mention any reason, the department was criticised for breaching the code of conduct ahead of teachers’ constituency elections.

The order issued by Deputy Director of Education, Sandeep Sangave, dated January 17, states, “A total of 555 teachers, who were declared surplus in government–aided schools in Mumbai region, were going to be readjusted in BMC schools with immediate effect as per an order issued January 3. However the process has been stayed, for now. “

The move was aimed at filling vacant posts in BMC schools, and to also provide alternate jobs to surplus teachers without having to relocate them across the state. But the process witnessed great opposition from teachers’ unions, with an agitation at the BMC education department office on the first day itself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
More from Mumbai

Shivnath Darade, from Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad, who had written to School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, said, “The process was unjustified not only because it was ahead of elections, but also for other reasons such as vacancies in government-aided schools and BMC school teachers being sent out on non-academic deputations.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 04:00 IST
Next Story

ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student count at record high, but big dip in learning

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close