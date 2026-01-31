Changing city: Altered alignment of Orange Gate tunnel to end at Girgaon, tunnelling to begin soon

Mumbai’s Orange Gate–Marine Drive tunnel has been realigned to end at Girgaon, clearing the way for construction to begin. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirshekar)

The Orange Gate–Marine Drive tunnel, planned as a key east–west connector in south Mumbai, has been realigned to end at Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Girgaon. With major hurdles cleared, the Rs 8,056-crore project is set to move into the construction phase, with the tunnel boring machine (TBM) expected to begin tunnelling work shortly.

How will the project help?

Starting at Orange Gate on the city’s eastern waterfront, the tunnel will pass beneath congested neighbourhoods, heritage structures and even the underground Aqua Metro line before surfacing on the western waterfront near Marine Drive and Charni Road station.

At present, vehicles travelling from the Eastern Freeway to south Mumbai and the western coast must navigate traffic bottlenecks on P D’Mello Road, cross railway tracks at Carnac (now Sindoor) Bridge and pass through the GPO junction. During peak hours, the roughly 5-km stretch takes 25 to 30 minutes.