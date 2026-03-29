Orange Gate to Marine Drive in just 5 minutes: Here’s how new tunnel project could transform connectivity in Mumbai

Mumbai tunnel road project: The Orange Gate-Marine Drive road tunnel project is considered as one of the country’s most complex urban tunnelling projects. Being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the new tunnel will provide a traffic-free route between Orange Gate on the Eastern Freeway and Marine Drive, improving connectivity and reducing travel time.

In a statement on March 27, MMRDA said: “Purpose-built for Mumbai’s challenging coastal geology, the Tunnel Boring Machine — India’s largest slurry shield TBM for an urban road tunnel — achieved a crucial breakthrough recently, and has since advanced rapidly, excavating an impressive 70 metres within a few days.” The tunnel boring machine (TBM) was launched on December 3, 2025.