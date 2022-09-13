Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for September 15

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane for September 15, which indicates there will likely be heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. The alert was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

On September 14 and 16, heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in the city, the IMD said. For Palghar, the IMD has issued an orange alert for September 14, 15, and 16, for Raigad an alert has been issued for September 14 and 15 and for Ratnagiri on September 14.

On Monday evening, rainfall intensified in Mumbai.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, said, “Due to short breaks, severe waterlogging has not been witnessed on September 12 and 13. Heavy intermittent rain is likely to continue in Mumbai until September 16 with peak intensity on September 15.”

Between 8 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, Mumbai’s Colaba observatory recorded 10 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 9 mm of rainfall. Between

Monday and Tuesday morning, Colaba recorded 59.2 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall. Colaba recorded 90 per cent humidity on Tuesday and Santacruz 85 per cent humidity.

Maximum temperatures in Mumbai dropped by more than 2 degrees Celsius as Colaba recorded 28.2 degrees Celsius and Santacrus 27.8 decrees Celsius. Minumum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 24.5 degrees Celsius in Santacruz.

In a statement on Monday, Skymet said, “Rainfall in Mumbai over the week is due to the depression over South Odisha, which will gradually move in West Northwest direction. Usually, the low-pressure area or depression that moves across the central parts of the country has a pull effect over the west coast leading to increased rain activities over Gujarat, coastal parts of Maharashtra as well as Karnataka coast.”