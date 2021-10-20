Options to restart slum projects, other delayed works discussed at CM’s meeting

The state government is considering multiple options to restart the stalled slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai besides the delayed projects on Centre’s land.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting to review such projects. Officials said that there are around 250 Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects which are stalled due to multiple factors such as lack of consent by slum dwellers, monetary issues among others.

According to the statement from CM’s office, some concrete proposals were suggested by the Housing department to speed up slum rehabilitation projects. “It has been proposed to appoint developers through a tender process for the stalled projects. As part of this, for the projects in which the rent of the slum dweller is yet to be paid and the rehabilitation work is stalled, a tender will be issued by the SRA and new developers will be appointed,” it said.

The statement further said that a discussion also took place on the completion of the projects with the joint partnership of SRA and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Besides, if the banks and financial institutions come forward to fund the projects, then they can remove the old developer and bring the new developer for the project, it added.