Like Modi-Shah, Opposition will have to rely on tricks in 2024 elections: Saamana

Days after Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting of key opposition leaders, the Shiv Sena said Monday that the Opposition’s goal of victory in the 2024 general elections will require it to play some tricks like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah. The Modi charisma is declining and the outcome of the 2024 elections will depend on the game of tricks, the Saamana editorial said.

The Opposition will have to prepare and rehearse for the tricks, it said. Otherwise, the BJP will mislead the people with their agenda and impractical promises in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra and may move further, it said.

“Ministers in the Modi government have now started a Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Cursing the Opposition and levelling allegations against them are the only things happening in this yatra,” the editorial went on.

It further said the Centre is not paying heed to farmers’ issues, inflation, unemployment and the Pegasus row. “But sometimes it creates a fear of Taliban and Pakistan and plays with the emotions of people. Today, the Taliban is wreaking havoc in Afghanistan and BJP ministers are saying “There is no Taliban in India because there is Modi” during their yatra.”

The Sena emphasised that the Opposition should convince the people that it can provide an alternative to the BJP. “Everyone needs to come together against the BJP’s drama. Coming together is not just about having discussions. People want alternatives and all Opposition parties have to convince the people that we have the capacity to provide an alternative to the BJP,” it added.