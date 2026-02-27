Opposition targets Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal in Council over arrest of clerk

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday disrupted proceedings in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, demanding the resignation of Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal over an alleged bribery case involving an official from his department.
The demand followed the arrest of Raju Dherenge, a clerk posted in the minister’s office, who was allegedly caught accepting a bribe. Opposition members insisted that Zirwal be relieved of his responsibilities until the investigation is completed, arguing that merely suspending the officials involved and sending them back to their parent departments was inadequate.
Leader of the Opposition Satej Patil had moved a notice for an adjournment motion on the issue. Although the Chairman rejected the motion in his chamber, Patil was allowed to raise the matter in the House. He questioned whether the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had acted independently or with prior approval from the Home Department, as required under the rules.
Opposition members alleged that the government was shielding the minister and maintained that his resignation was necessary to ensure a fair and impartial probe. When the Chairman declined to accept their demand, MVA legislators raised slogans and staged a walkout from the House.
Responding to the allegations, Zirwal denied any connection with the bribery case, stating that he was in New Delhi at the time of the incident. He said the accused clerk had been suspended from the Food and Drug Administration and that a criminal case had been registered. Zirwal also said his private secretary had been sent back to the parent department.
The minister added that he would voluntarily resign if the investigation establishes any link between him and the case. Despite the clarification, the Opposition continued its protest, following which Zirwal left the House amid the uproar.
