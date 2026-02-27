Opposition targets Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal in Council over arrest of clerk

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday disrupted proceedings in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, demanding the resignation of Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal over an alleged bribery case involving an official from his department.

The demand followed the arrest of Raju Dherenge, a clerk posted in the minister’s office, who was allegedly caught accepting a bribe. Opposition members insisted that Zirwal be relieved of his responsibilities until the investigation is completed, arguing that merely suspending the officials involved and sending them back to their parent departments was inadequate.

Leader of the Opposition Satej Patil had moved a notice for an adjournment motion on the issue. Although the Chairman rejected the motion in his chamber, Patil was allowed to raise the matter in the House. He questioned whether the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had acted independently or with prior approval from the Home Department, as required under the rules.