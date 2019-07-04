Opposition targets BJP-Shiv Sena: ‘Probe municipality for corruption in pre-monsoon works’

The opposition on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine over flooding and the loss of lives in Mumbai. Alleging corruption in drain cleaning works, NCP leader Ajit Pawar even demanded the dismissal of the Shiv Sena-controlled municipality, while party colleague Jayant Patil took a jibe at Shiv Sena which has been popularising the tagline, ‘We did it’. “Yes. They did it. Bharun Dakhavla. They have shown how Mumbai can be inundated,” Patil said.

With heavy downpour overnight paralysing routine life in the city, the Opposition targeted the ruling side during the legislative proceedings. In the Legislative Assembly, Pawar, a former deputy chief minister, moved an adjournment motion over the issue, which was allowed by Deputy Speaker Vijay Auti.

“It is the same old story. The Shiv Sena always claimed that it has geared up Mumbai for the rains. But every time it rains heavily, the situation is the same. Mumbai gets flooded. The city is paralysed. Every year, crores are spent on drain cleaning and pre-monsoon works. Where does this money go? The Chief Minister must order a probe into the Mumbai municipality and fix accountability. If the Mayor is found to be responsible for lapses, action should be taken. Dismiss the Mumbai municipality. If need be, appoint an administrator,” said Pawar.

Patil, a former guardian minister of Mumbai (island city), and Naseem Khan of the Congress, a former state cabinet minister, also targeted the Shiv Sena over the municipality’s lapses in drain cleaning works. Patil also questioned the delays over setting up of pumping stations.

“Two pumping stations that were proposed in 2006 are yet to see any work,” he said. Questioning delays and cost escalation in the delays in widening and deepening Mithi river, Patil demanded for accountability to be fixed in the matter.

He further slammed the government agencies for poor quality drain cleaning works. “If these works had been conducted effectively, the city wouldn’t have suffered the way it did on Monday,” he said.

Patil added, “The government talks of making Mumbai an international financial centre when they can’t even mitigate floods.”

Pawar demanded a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder to be lodged in the Malad wall collapse tragedy, which claimed 18 lives. Speaking on the motion, former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal alleged that a road cave-in incident, which took place at Sangharsh Nagar near Kurla, was due to irregularities in a slum redevelopment project.