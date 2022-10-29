Opposition slams Shinde govt, asks CM to clear air

The Opposition on Friday cornered the Maharashtra government over the Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing project, which will come up in Gujarat’s Vadodara. Maharashtra was also one of the contenders for the project.

“We have been hearing contradictory statements from a minister (Industries Minister Uday Samant) on the project. Either he does not know the details or he is making misleading statements. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should clear the air,” said NCP’s Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

Thursday’s announcement that the Rs 22,000-crore Tata-Airbus project will come up in Gujarat has set off a political war of words in Maharashtra with the Opposition blaming the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government of allowing yet another project to slip away from the state.

“The CM must explain as to what went wrong. At a time when three major projects were coming to the state, something has gone wrong. And as a citizen, everyone has a right to know the truth,” said Sule, adding that even Maharashtra needs jobs.

Leader of Opposition and NCP leader Ajit Pawar also launched an offensive on the Shinde-Fadnavis government. “It is learnt that the Tata-Airbus transport aircraft project will come up in Gujarat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to lay its foundation stone. Maharashtra has lost a huge investment and employment opportunity,” he said.

“The new government should take a clear stand on investment going out of the state. They should give an explanation. Conditions in the state were more favourable than other states for the project,” he added.

The Congress too slammed the state government asking whether it was working as an agent of Gujarat. “Maharashtra’s industries are being sent to Gujarat to reduce the importance of Mumbai and the state. The Shinde-Fadnavis government has become an agent of Gujarat and sending projects there on a priority basis,” said state Congress president Nana Patole.

Patole claimed there has been a systematic effort to reduce the importance of Maharashtra since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. “It is unfortunate that both the previous Fadnavis and present Shinde governments have neglected the interests of Maharashtra and instead surrendered before the Centre,” he said.

Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray said industry has no trust in the newly constituted state government. “In the last three months, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has not taken any effort to ensure the growth of industry in the state,” he said.

“The people of Maharashtra have to pay the price for partisan politics of the BJP. Why is it that all big projects, for which Maharashtra was a contender, have gone to Gujarat in a short span of three to four months? Is it sheer coincidence? Or was there a strategy to dislodge the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to replace it with the Shinde-Fadnavis government so that each and every project makes its way to Gujarat,” former Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai said.

He said the MVA government was making efforts to bring the projects to Maharashtra. “In an aviation industry

exhibition in Bengaluru, the government had discussed the project with Tata and Airbus officials. Later, a meeting was held between officials of Tata and Airbus in Varsha in Mumbai. Supply of manpower and concessions were also discussed,” Desai said.

Countering the claim that the MVA government did no correspondence for Tata-Airbus project, NCP leader and then state minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday released a letter dated October 31, 2021, which he had written to Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Group promoting a site in Ozar at Nasik district for the said project. Bhujbal was the guardian minister of Nasik at that time.