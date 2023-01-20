Opposition says Shinde govt went to Davos to sign deals with Maharashtra firms

Leaders from the Opposition Congress and Shiv Sena have alleged that some companies that the Maharashtra government claimed to have signed Rs 1.40 lakh-crore deals with at the World Economic Forum in Davos are from the state.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Friday asked why deals that could have been signed in Maharashtra were signed in Switzerland. Ahead of the Davos summit, the government had announced that it would sign memorandums of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore with a record 20 companies.

Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of the state Congress, said the government’s bluff had been exposed and that three of the companies were based in the Aurangabad, Jalna and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra.

“MoUs were signed with three companies from Maharashtra and this fabrication of the Shinde government has been exposed… The number of such companies may be higher,” Londhe said, adding that these companies had been passed off as foreign ones to claim that huge investments had been brought to the state from abroad.

A Shiv Sena leader also criticised the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. “What was the need to sign the MoUs by going to Switzerland? It could have been done in Mantralaya as well,” he said.