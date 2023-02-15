Opposition sees red as Assam govt ad claims sixth Jyotirlinga is situated in its state

The Assam government’s advertisement claiming that India’s sixth Jyotirlinga was situated at Dakini Hill in its state was on Tuesday criticised by the Opposition in Maharashtra, a state that recognises the Jyotirlinga located at Bhimashankar in Pune district as the sixth Jyotirlinga.

The advertisement in question was issued by the Assam government on Tuesday. Linga is a symbol of Lord Shiva.

The places from where Lord Shiva emerged are called Jyotirlingas and as per Hindu shastras, there are 12 such Jyotirlingas across the country. Bhimashankar jungle in Maharashtra is considered as the sixth Jyotirlinga and witnesses lakhs of devotees visiting the Lord Shiva temple.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant tweeted, “Leave aside industries (of Maharashtra), the BJP wants to snatch away even Bhagwan Shiva from Maharashtra. Now, BJP Assam government claims that the sixth Jyotirlinga of Bhimashankar is situated in Assam and not in Maharashtra’s Pune district. We strongly condemn this highly preposterous claim.”

Sawant demanded that the Maharashtra government must clarify its stand and condemn this action of the BJP government, “which has hurt the emotions and sentiments of 12 crore people of Maharashtra”.

“BJP’s grudge against Maharashtra is seen again,” he said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule too took to Twitter slamming the Assam government. She asked whether the BJP has now decided to snatch cultural and spiritual treasure of Maharashtra along with its industries.

“What BJP government in Assam is doing is absolutely unacceptable and without any basis,” she said, referring to Shrimad Adi Shankaracharya’s Bruhad Ratnakar Stotra, where it is said that the mouth of Bhima river and jungle of Dakini is where Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga is located.