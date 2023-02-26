Opposition raises demand on caste census on Budget session eve

Cornering Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claiming the pendency of over 3,000 files at his office, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday reiterated the demand of caste census in the state on the lines of Bihar.

“The MVA government had unanimously passed the resolution to conduct an OBC census in the state to ascertain its exact population. The exercise was never carried out by the central government, but a state like Bihar led by Nitish Kumar has undertaken it. We will demand that the same is carried out in Maharashtra as well,” said Leader of Opposition in state legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar, while addressing a press conference on the eve of the Budget session of the state legislature. The MVA leadership boycotted the tea party organised by the state government, claiming the action as a sign of protest against the failure of the government to address farmers’ issues, tackle law and order in the state, and promises of employment and industry.

Pawar, joined by the Leader of Opposition in legislative council, Amabadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT), said that the caste census exercise is not against any caste, but is beneficial for all to fix funds and schemes for different communities. “If the claims by each community representative are taken for granted, the state’s population might go beyond 50 crore. It is therefore important to fix the exact number of each community in the state,” Pawar said.

The Opposition, upping the intensity of attack on Shinde, said that the unconstitutional and unpopular government is failing the people of this state. “He (Shinde) is known as the CM of commoners. And this chief minister has the pendency of over 3,000 files with him. Is he really working? Who is going to clear the files of projects important for the people?” While reminding about the general administration department’s recent decision of asking the officials to study proposals that come to them with positive remarks from the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and ministers before taking any action, he asked, “If the elected CM’s remarks are not going to expedite the work pace, what’s the use of him?”

Danve, meanwhile, said, “What happened to the promise of providing 75,000 jobs? Tall claims were made about bringing back industries, but nothing has happened on that front. This government is a failure on all fronts.”

The Opposition said that it will raise the issue of ‘deteriorating’ the law and order situation in the state, highlighting the recent audio clip of a government official from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), where the latter is boasting about harming daughter and son-in-law of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad. “The officer has yet not been suspended,” said Pawar.

Both opposition leaders, Pawar and Danve, raised the demand to allow export of onion as the domestic farmers have been suffering due to excess production. “We met the farmers today who received merely Rs 2 for the onion produce. This is unacceptable. We demand that the export of onion is allowed, as well as purchase from NAFED,” they said jointly.

Later in the day, a delegation of the Opposition leaders held a meeting with the newly appointed Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, who is set to address the joint session of the legislature on the first day of the Budget session.