Opposition mounts twin attack against CM Devendra Fadnavis

THE OPPOSITION in Maharashtra on Thursday launched a twin attack against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. While the Congress accused the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of “plotting” tweaks to Mumbai’s Development Plan (DP) to benefit select construction industry players, the NCP targeted him over alleged “misuse” of police machinery to thwart dissent.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has been running a campaign promoting achievements of the Devendra Fadnavis government, with the latter expected to lead the party’s election campaign in the state.

Alleging that Mumbai’s new DP was “systematically” tweaked to pass on favours worth Rs 1 lakh crore to a cache of builders, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Congress veteran Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil alleged that this had been done at the CMO’s behest.

While objecting to certain major modifications sanctioned to the development control regulations governing slum redevelopment, development of five-star hotels and redevelopment of cessed buildings in the island city, among others, Vikhe-Patil named some high-profile city builders, alleging that the modifications had been carried out to benefit them. He also alleged that a no-development zone at Goregaon in Mumbai was dereserved to benefit a construction industry giant.

The Congress threatened to drag the CMO to the Bombay High Court if certain modifications approved to the DP were not withdrawn before January 15. Objecting to Vikhe-Patil’s accusations and terming these as baseless and unfounded, the CMO, in a media communication, dared him to prove his allegations or issue an unconditionally apology. It threatened that a defamation case would be filed against him otherwise.

NCP state chief Jayant Patil, meanwhile, accused the chief minister of using the official police machinery to muzzle voices of dissent. Fadnavis also heads the state’s home department. Ahead of the CM’s trip to Dhule on Wednesday, the local police had carried out preventive detention of family members of a farmer, Dharma Patil, who had passed away in January after consuming a poisonous substance at the state secretariat. Objecting to this, the NCP leader alleged that this was not an isolated instance. “These days, wherever the CM travels, they (police) are carrying out preventive arrests,” he said.

Dhangar reservation stir activist Vishnu Mane was subjected to it when the CM recently visited Sangli, while farmers’ rights advocate Pratibha Shinde was detained ahead of the CM’s visit to Dhule, alleged Patil. He also alleged that Maratha reservation stir activists, who had voiced opposition to the CM’s visit to Pandharpur earlier this year, were being targeted. “What we are witnessing now did not take place even during the Emergency days.”

The parties have almost firmed up a pre-poll pact in the state. On Thursday, the NCP dropped another indicator that both the parties were now working in tandem. With the Congress already announcing the next phase of its Sangharsh Yatra next month, Patil declared that the NCP will also launch a ‘Nirdhar Parivartancha (Resolve for Change)’ padyatra across the state from January 10. Sources said the two parties were planning a joint rally involving Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar next year.